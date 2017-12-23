Brazil-corruption-crime-amnesty

Brazilian president's pardons ignite corruption row

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 23, 2017 (AFP) - President Michel Temer was accused Saturday of handing Brazilians convicted of corruption a get out of jail card with changes to the traditional collective Christmas pardon.

Temer, who has been charged with corruption himself, issued the annual decree Friday, expanding the categories of prisoners eligible for early release.

The main shift was to lift the previous exclusion on all those serving sentence ...