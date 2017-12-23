Europe-migrants-Libya-Italy-diplomacy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Italy foreign minister visits Libya

=(Picture+Video)=

ATTENTION - REFILES to fix garble in para 2 ///

Tripoli, Dec 23, 2017 (AFP) - The foreign minister of Italy, which has been helping Libya to combat illegal immigration to Europe, made a brief visit to Tripoli on Saturday.

Angelino Alfano met officials of Libya's UN-backed unity government and paid a call at Tripoli port to an Italian naval vessel whose crew has been assisting the Libyan coastguard.

Italy's Prime Minister Pao ...