Circus owner sues Kid Rock for using 'Greatest Show On Earth' slogan

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Gina Cherelus

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The company that owns the Ringling Bros

and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which for years had dubbed itself

the "Greatest Show on Earth," filed a lawsuit accusing singer

Kid Rock of using the slogan unlawfully.

Feld Entertainment, the production company that owns the

longtime circus show and associated intellectual property, said

in a lawsuit filed Friday that singer Robert Ritchie, known

professionally as Kid Rock, and Live Natio ...