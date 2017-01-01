Circus owner sues Kid Rock for using 'Greatest Show On Earth' slogan
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Gina Cherelus
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The company that owns the Ringling Bros
and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which for years had dubbed itself
the "Greatest Show on Earth," filed a lawsuit accusing singer
Kid Rock of using the slogan unlawfully.
Feld Entertainment, the production company that owns the
longtime circus show and associated intellectual property, said
in a lawsuit filed Friday that singer Robert Ritchie, known
professionally as Kid Rock, and Live Natio ...
