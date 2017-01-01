BC-EU--Britain-Zoo Fire , 0291

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

London Zoo fire: 1 aardvark dead, 4 meerkats presumed dead<

AP Photo LON839-1223170942, LON840-1223170924, LON801-1223170940<

Eds: Updates with new details. Adds byline. With AP Photos.<

By GREGORY KATZ<

Associated Press<

LONDON (AP) - A fire at the London Zoo early Saturday that broke out before opening time left one aardvark dead and four meerkats missing and presumed dead.

Staff members were treated for smoke inhalation and shock after the blaze broke out near a zoo ...