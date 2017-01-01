CONFINEMENT LD RAID - Centres run by spiritual leader raided in Delhi, UP; 47 women, six girls rescued

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Incorporating related stories, Delhi police's reax)

New Delhi/Farrukhabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Three centres run by a "spiritual leader" were raided by the police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh today and 47 women and six minor girls were rescued.

A Delhi Police team went to an ashram founded by Virender Dev Dixit at Dwarka in the national capital and rescued five minor girls, who were allegedly kept confined there, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Police also raided two centres run by Dixit at Sik ...